Law enforcement investigating threats made towards Spokane Public Schools on social media

Little is known about the threats at this time. According to a letter from SPS, the district will provide additional updates as details become available.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is working with law enforcement to investigate recent social media threats made against the school district.

"Both SPS and law enforcement take these types of reports and the safety of students and staff very seriously.," SPS Director of Media & Marketing Ryan Lancaster said. "It is important that you know that law enforcement and SPS are doing everything they can to thoroughly investigate and quickly determine the source."

SPS is encouraging anyone who sees or hears anything related to the threats to call the campus safety line at (509) 354-7233 or after hours at (509) 354-5934.

JUST IN: Spokane Public Schools just sent out this email stating that they’re looking into a threat made on social media. We’re working to learn more. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/jPQhe1Npce — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) September 29, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

