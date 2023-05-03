Spokane police say weapon in 29th Ave. shooting was not a gun, still searching for suspect

Officers say the weapon used to injure a driver and damage two cars on 29th Ave. on Monday was an "air-powered weapon system."

Police are now saying that the weapon used in the incident was not a gun but rather an "air-powered weapon system," similar to an airsoft gun or pellet gun. SPD says two additional victims reported being hit by projectiles on Monday in the same general area.

One person said his house was hit and another reported his car received damage. Investigators noticed that the projectiles were not bullets. They were small and made out of marble/glass, still capable of causing bodily harm and property damage.

At this time, police are searching for a suspect. Anyone with more details on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.