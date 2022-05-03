Spokane police looking for vehicle seen near homicide scene

Detectives are trying to locate the car and identify the occupants and owners of the vehicle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle that was seen in the area of a recent homicide.

SPD said the white, four-door car has noticeable discoloration on the front hood and rear passenger side quarter panel.

