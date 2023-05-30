Spokane police, SWAT engaged in standoff with man barricaded in house near Tekoa and 29th Ave.

At this time, traffic is halted on 29th and Tekoa.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and SWAT are engaged in a standoff with a man barricaded in a house near Tekoa and 29th Ave. in Spokane.

According to the homeowner, a man he didn't know ran into his house and has refused to come out. Traffic is halted on 29th and Tekoa at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

