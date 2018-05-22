SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane law enforcement is still looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after investigating a shooting Thursday.

Police have been searching for 47-year-old Christopher Felch, who reportedly shot at two men in an apartment complex in West Central Spokane on Broadway.

One man was hit in the foot, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

Felch is a convicted felon and has a history of violent behavior, according to reports.

SPD authorities said if anyone sees Felch, they should call 911 immediately.

47 year old Felch is a convicted felon with a history of violence. @SpokanePD say he is now on the run after a shooting in West Central Spokane last night. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/QT9bpNYJCv — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 18, 2018

