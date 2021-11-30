Spokane Police in standoff with murder suspect

The suspect, Henry Ziegler, is wanted for a murder that happened on Sunday, Nov. 28.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police (SPD) are in a standoff with a wanted murder suspect in an East Spokane neighborhood.

The suspect, Henry Ziegler, barricaded himself inside a home on 7th Ave. and Stone St. He is wanted for a murder on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to SPD.

SPD found the suspect around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When they found him, he ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside.

SPD is accompanied by SWAT and the canine unit.

According to SPD, Stone St. and Lee St. will be closed off. There is not an estimated time for reopening.