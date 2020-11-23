One man killed in officer involved shooting in Spokane Valley

A man was being chased by Spokane Valley Police for dangerous driving. It ended in a deadly pursuit.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One man was killed after a police pursuit ended in a deadly shooting, according to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that shut down roads for hours on Sprague Avenue and University Road on Sunday night.

Knezovich said that the discovered a car driving recklessly and attempted to stop the driver. That's when the suspect started driving towards police that ended up shooting the suspect, according to Knezovich.

Knezovich said they are still investigating the scene and roads will be blocked for a few more hours.