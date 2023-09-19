Spokane police shoot dog for biting officer while arresting wanted suspect on E. Wedgewood Ave.

That dog is currently receiving emergency treatment. The charges against the suspect are unknown at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shot a dog in self-defense while arresting a wanted suspect on E. Wedgewood Ave.

According to SPD, the suspect was walking his dog in the area before officers confronted him. As the suspect attempted to escape, the dog attacked one of the officers, prompting him to shoot the dog in self-defense.

The charges against the suspect are unknown at this time. The dog is currently receiving emergency treatment. SPD says there is no traffic in the area and no danger to the public.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

