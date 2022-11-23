Spokane police, sheriff's deputies surrounding home in West Central neighborhood

This standoff is happening near the corner of Ash and Boone. KREM 2 hasn't been able to confirm the suspect's name or what they are wanted for.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and sheriff's deputies are currently surrounding a home in Spokane's west central neighborhood.

The SWAT standoff has lasted for several hours. KREM 2 hasn't been able to confirm the suspect's name or what they are wanted for. But, police and deputies have the entire home surrounded.

This standoff is happening near the corner of Ash and Boone. Spokane police says there was a pursuit earlier in the evening which ended at the home. The suspect ran inside and has refused to come out. KREM 2 confirmed that this person is wanted by the sheriff's office and they do have a warrant to go inside.

SPD says they are helping the sheriff's office at the scene and that this person may be wanted by SPD as well.

At this time, police have shut down Boone Ave. from Ash to Oak.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.