x
Spokane police, sheriff's deputies surrounding home in West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and sheriff's deputies are currently surrounding a home in Spokane's west central neighborhood.

The SWAT standoff has lasted for several hours. KREM 2 hasn't been able to confirm the suspect's name or what they are wanted for. But, police and deputies have the entire home surrounded.

This standoff is happening near the corner of Ash and Boone. Spokane police says there was a pursuit earlier in the evening which ended at the home. The suspect ran inside and has refused to come out. KREM 2 confirmed that this person is wanted by the sheriff's office and they do have a warrant to go inside.

SPD says they are helping the sheriff's office at the scene and that this person may be wanted by SPD as well.

At this time, police have shut down Boone Ave. from Ash to Oak.

