Spokane police seek help in identifying shoplifting suspect with multiple drugs and guns in stolen car

The suspect reportedly fled on foot after being confronted by employees. Officers found several weapons and illicit drugs in the suspect's stolen car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident that occurred in the 2400 block of N. Division Street on Jan. 12, 2023.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot after employees tried to contact him. Once officers arrived, they found the suspect's vehicle, which was revealed to be stolen. Inside, five-handguns and a semi-automatic rifle were found. Two of the handguns and the rifle had been reported stolen.

In addition, officers found a stolen electric bike valued at over $10,000 along with thousands of pills suspected of containing fentanyl. The pills were reportedly disguised as prescription medication and were discovered alongside methamphetamine and cocaine.

SPD made note that the drugs believed to contain fentanyl were colored, disguising their true content and making them appealing to children.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of the pictured suspect is encouraged to contact Sgt. Eckersley at beckersley@spokanepolice.org.

