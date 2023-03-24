Spokane police seek help identifying suspect in hit and run that left victim severely injured

According to police, the victim was trying to jump start his car before being pinned by another vehicle, leaving him hospitalized with severe injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a hit and run that occurred on the 1400 block of East Illinois around 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the victim was trying to jump start his car before being pinned by another vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled the area, leaving the victim hospitalized with severe injuries.

Police describe the suspect (pictured above) as an older white man who appears to be missing his right arm. The car he was driving is described as an older white truck with a brown or red stripe and white canopy.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 and reference incident 2023-20054612.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.