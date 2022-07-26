Spokane police searching for suspect after stabbing on Monroe Street Bridge

The person who was stabbed has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing on the south side of the Monroe Street Bridge in downtown Spokane.

Police responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time. Anyone with details on the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

