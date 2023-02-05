Spokane police searching for shooting suspect 3.5 miles east of Gonzaga campus

At this time, Spokane police have cleared Mission and Hamilton and say there is no threat on campus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is currently searching for a shooting suspect just 3.5 miles east of Gonzaga University's campus on North Crescent.

The school tweeted an alert just moments ago.

Emergency ZagAlert: Police looking for shooting suspect 3.5 miles east of campus on North Crescent. Updated Information at https://t.co/hr7TMNIZ7c — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) May 3, 2023

Police say the shooting happened near the Edgewater Apartments. Police are searching near the apartments. The victim of the shooting was able to drive themselves to the Safeway on Mission and Hamilton.

Residents should be aware of the heavy police presence in the area. KREM 2 is heading to the scene at this time to gather more information. At this time, Spokane police have cleared Mission and Hamilton and say there is no threat on campus.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

