Spokane police searching for suspect in sexual assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Wellesley Avenue and North Alberta Street.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman reported that she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The suspect then directed the woman into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police say.