Spokane police searching for suspect in sexual assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Tuesday morning around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Wellesley Avenue and North Alberta Street.
According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman reported that she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The suspect then directed the woman into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police say.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident. The pictures provided by SPD above shows the person of interest in the investigation. Any one with information on the identity of this person is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20100506. Police say any one with information on the suspect's whereabouts should call 911.