Spokane police searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown

At this time, police don't know if the two robberies are related and currently don't have an leads on the suspects' whereabouts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area.

Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.

At this time, police don't know if the two robberies are related and currently don't have an leads on the suspects' whereabouts.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.