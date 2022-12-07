x
Crime

Spokane police searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown

Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area.

Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a  P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.

At this time, police don't know if the two robberies are related and currently don't have an leads on the suspects' whereabouts.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

    

