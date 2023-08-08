SPD searching for group of teens at Riverfront Park after reported stabbing on W. Sprague Ave.

According to SPD, officers are talking with witnesses at Sprague and Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a group of teen suspects at Riverfront Park after a woman reported she was stabbed on W. Sprague Ave.

According to SPD, officers are talking with witnesses at Sprague and Riverfront Park.

At this time, SPD says one of the teens has been detained. The situation remains active at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

