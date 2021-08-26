Spokane police searching for suspect in Spokane Valley shooting

A man was shot and taken to the hospital and a female suspect fled the scene.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — At 6:45 on Thursday evening, the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a shooting and are still looking for the suspect.

According to a press release from SVPD, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4200 block of N. Best Rd. in Spokane Valley. The female suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to SVPD, this was not a random incident.

Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel also responded to the scene.

Major Crimes Detectives urge witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10113926.