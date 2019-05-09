SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened people with a gun in Browne's Addition on Thursday morning.

According to Spokane Police Corporal Nick Briggs, the Spokane Police Department received a report of a man allegedly pointing a gun at a person about a block away from The Elk shortly after 1 a.m.

Briggs said that other people reported similar behavior to officers that arrived on scene.

Police officers and SWAT personnel responded to the area in patrol cars and an armored vehicle, according to Briggs. Approximately 24 officers took part in a search through the neighborhood for about two hours, Briggs said.

The suspect, described as being a bald or balding white man in his 50s wearing jeans and either wearing a white shirt or being shirtless, was not located by police.

Anyone who was threatened by the suspect is asked to call the Spokane Police Department.

RELATED: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene identified

RELATED: Suspect in North Spokane road rage drive-by shooting arrested in Oregon

RELATED: Armed suspect evades law enforcement for almost 24 hours near Grangeville

RELATED: Gresham man arrested in 1978 murder of Alaska teenager

The following is a report on a suspect who fled into the Spokane River after a police chase.