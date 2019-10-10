SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing woman who was last seen in March.

Jacqueline Rose Pagel, 48, was last seen in Spokane by her family in February 2019. She was also seen by a government official in Spokane on March 20, 2019.

Spokane police said they have information that she may have traveled to the Tri-Cities area.

Police said they are unaware of the clothing or vehicle she may have been wearing or traveling in.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference report number 2019-20150360.

