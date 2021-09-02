Spokane police search for shooting suspect downtown

Officers contacted the victim and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are shooting for a suspect after a person was found with a gunshot wound in Downtown Spokane Thursday evening.

According to Spokane Police Spokesperson Julie Humphreys, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Howard Street near the Bank of America building.

Officers contacted the victim and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Humphreys said.

Police are actively searching for the suspect. As of 5 p.m., there were no traffic impacts.