Spokane police search for missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Gordon Mann left his North Spokane home in a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with Washington license plate C08278U.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for an 85-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

According to police, Gordon Mann left his North Spokane home in a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with Washington license plate C08278U.

He was last seen wearing a gray and brown t-shirt with a large fish on the back. Mann was also wearing cargo shorts and slippers. Before leaving, Gordon state he was going to a friend’s house in Sedro-Woolley.

Mann’s family does not believe he will be able to find his friend’s house.

If you see Gordon or his car you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20071034.

    

