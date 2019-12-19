SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a hit and run driver who they said hit multiple vehicles in North Spokane.

Spokane police said Brian Souminen, 23, is facing charges of first degree driving on a suspended license, obstructing officers, hit and run on an attended vehicle and reckless driving.

According to a press released from Spokane Police Officer Joshua Laiva, an officer saw a Dodge truck run a red light and crash on West Northwest Boulevard and North Ash Street. He said the Souminen failed to follow the officer’s commands and fled the scene. Laiva said he abandoned the truck a short distance later and fled on foot.

Laiva said Souminen was last seen running from the scene with an orange long sleeved shirt bearing the name of American Arbor LLC.

Laiva said the driver of one of the vehicles was not injured after their airbags deployed. The passenger in the truck Souminen was driving was also uninjured. Laiva said he continued to message the passenger while officers were investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on Souminen is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

RELATED: 26 cars crash on snowy, icy Spokane roads on Thursday

RELATED: New Idaho law suspends uninsured drivers' car registration after three months, goes into effect January 1

RELATED: Tour bus driver killed in Quincy bus crash was 71-year-old Spokane man