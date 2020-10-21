Spokane police search for August drive-by shooting suspect

The suspect is described as a woman between 40 and 50 years old, between 5’03” and 5’08” tall with a significant scar on the back of her upper left arm/shoulder.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who was involved in a drive-by shooting in North Spokane on Aug. 5.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, Crime Stoppers of the Inland northwest is offering a reward to help detectives identify the woman.

The suspect is described as a woman between 40 and 50 years old, between 5’03” and 5’08” tall with a significant scar on the back of her upper left arm/shoulder. She’s also a smoker.

No other information was release about the shooting.