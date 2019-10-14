Editor's note: The above video is about the opioid crisis in the Spokane area.

SPOKANE, Wash --Spokane police arrested a 64-year-old woman who they said is a long-suspected drug dealer.

On Sept. 27, Spokane Police Departments’ Patrol Anti-Crime Team helped served a search warrant related to drugs and firearms at a home in the 1500 block of East Decatur Avenue.

Police said the warrant was regarding Michelle Wilkinson, 64, was has long been a suspect in narcotics dealings. In 2017, police said they served a search warrant at the same location and recovered drugs, guns and cash.

Spokane police said multiple people were detained while they served the warrant, including Wilkinson.

The search of the home found a small amount of meth, OxyContin pills, and a sawed-off double barrel shotgun, police said.

Wilkinson was arrested for second unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

