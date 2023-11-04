Spokane police arrest 3 teens in connection to stabbing, robbery on Monroe Street Bridge

The stabbing was reported a little after 8 p.m., according to SPD.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police units have arrested three teens in connection to a stabbing and robbery on the Monroe Street Bridge downtown.

The stabbing was reported a little after 8 p.m., according to SPD. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other suspects are believed to be involved, according to SPD.

Just moments ago, an ambulance and @SpokanePD pulled off from the scene of a reported stabbing.



Police said the stabbing happened just after 8PM near the Monroe St bridge. Victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.



