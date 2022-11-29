Spokane police responding to robbery at Division/Buckeye Starbucks

Staff say the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers say there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a reported robbery at the Starbucks located at 12519 North Division St.

According to staff, the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers said there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger.

At this time, the suspect has not been reported to have been caught. No injuries have been reported from this incident as well.

RIGHT NOW: @SpokanePD are responding to a reported robbery at the Division/Buckeye Starbucks.



Staff said the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers said there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/2AxHO3EgZy — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 30, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

