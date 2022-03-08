Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown

According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The robbery suspect has been confirmed dead by Spokane law enforcement. According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries.

In a presser hosted by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, details show that the incident occurred Wednesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. Officers located a vehicle that had been involved in a robbery.

As they were calling for more resources, two subjects fled the vehicle. The suspect driver then began to speed away with officers trailing. Meidl said the suspect then crashed his vehicle while officers detained the two who fled from the car.

After the crash, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and three officers. Meidl said that police don't believe the suspect was struck by any rounds at that time. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Coeur d'Alene Police Department arrived soon after to provide support.

Over the course of more than four hours, officers attempted to have the suspect exit the vehicle. According to Meidl, pepper balls and gas canisters were used. Multiple times, the suspect would throw the canisters back out of his vehicle.

Law enforcement also noticed the suspect injecting drugs into himself while making profane gestures at officers, Meidl said.

Around 6 a.m., the suspect exited the vehicle still armed. According to police, one of the diversionary devices caused a fire next to the car. Meidl said it appeared the suspect was trying to target other officers. Soon after, more gunfire was exchanged between two SPD officers and a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy.

After the suspect was hit, AMR services confirmed he was dead, according to Meidl. One of the three officers involved in the exchange suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and is being led by Washington State Patrol.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Watch the full presser below:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.