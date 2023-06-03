Spokane police proposing new cameras to stop car thefts

SPD wants to buy Flock Safety cameras, which collect images of license plates and vehicle make and models

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is hoping to curb soaring vehicle-related crimes by putting more than a dozen cameras on the streets. That's according to a proposal the city's public safety committee discussed on Monday.

SPD wants to buy Flock Safety cameras, which collect images of license plates and vehicle make and models. The software compares the license plate numbers with lists of stolen vehicles, suspect vehicles, and those connected to Amber or Silver alerts.

Spokane police believe these cameras will help officers recover stolen vehicles more quickly and help detectives solve violent crimes.

"This type of technology really is that kind of force multiplier," Cpl. Nick Briggs said. "It allows us to be much more efficient, solve crimes more quickly, and get potentially violent people off the streets more quickly."

According to the proposal, SPD would use grant funding from WA Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to buy 15 cameras for $45,861. Two cameras will be mobile units that can be placed in areas of concern for active investigations. While 13 cameras will be permanently installed in areas with the busiest streets.

SPD has already identified several potential locations spread across the city and at its borders. There are about 2 to 3 locations identified in each city council district:

S Division St / E 2nd Ave

E Trent Ave / N Fancher Rd

N Division St / W Francis Ave

N Washington St / W North River Dr

S Freya St / E 3rd Ave

Palouse Highway / S Regal St

W Sunset Blvd / S Cannon St

SR 291 (Nine Mile) / W Rifle Club Rd

Maple St Bridge

The Maple Street Bridge already has cameras in place with the same function as the Flock Safety Cameras. Under the pilot project, they operate with the same software license as the other 15 cameras.

In February, the city council approved the purchase of a mobile surveillance unit for SPD. This is separate from the newly introduced Flock cameras. Council member Betsy Wilkerson opposed the mobile unit out of concern for privacy and the equity of what neighborhoods the cameras would monitor.

"Cameras are always a concern around people's privacy," Wilkerson said.

But, because the Flock Safety cameras capture images of public roadways and not people, they are a tool she can support.

"I think it's a good thing," Wilkerson said. "They're at locations where there's lots of traffic where it can make an impact. They're not in neighborhoods."

The effectiveness of the project will be evaluated for a year. SPD will track the number of recovered stolen vehicles and the impact the cameras have on solving violent crimes.

Vehicle-related crimes are one of the most common in Spokane--and their rates continue to climb. Data from SPD shows in 2022, Spokane had 1,782 vehicle thefts, a jump from 1,132 in 2021.

"It tells me that there needs to be this type of innovative effort into combating those crimes," Briggs said.

The auto theft prevention pilot project is still in the early discussion stages, and still needs city council approval before it goes forward.

