SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Office of Police Ombudsman launched a new online dashboard Tuesday that provides a comprehensive look at Spokane Police Department use of force incident from 2013 to 2018.

The dashboard breaks down use of force incidents by year, neighborhood, council district, gender, race, age and residence. It also shows total incidents by time of day and day of the week, type of call the incident came in as, reason for contact and type of location. It also breaks down the subject’s characteristics, force tactics used and disposition of force incidents.

The dashboard was created out of a comprehensive analysis of use of force incidents done by Police Strategies LLC under a contract with the Ombudsman Office. It will be updated annually to give information on trends over time.

According to the dashboard, there have been 616 use of force incidents in Spokane over the last five years.

Here's a breakdown of those incidents by year:

2013: 126

2014: 88

2015: 98

2016: 99

2017: 105

2018: 100

KREM

The neighborhood where most incidents took place was the Riverside neighborhood, where 113 incidents took place. The Nevada Lidgerwood neighborhood followed with 89 incidents and East Central had 54 incidents. According to the report, 40 percent of the incidents are called into police as violent crimes.

The dashboard shows 91 percent on the subjects involved in use of force incidents are male. Seventy-three percent of the subjects were white, 14 percent black, 9 percent Native American, 3 percent Hispanic and 1 percent Asian.

The dashboard also breaks down what type of use of force was used. According to the report, 47 percent was physical non-compliance and 30 percent aggressive physical resistance. In only 4 percent of incidents deadly force was used and only 3 percent of incidents a less lethal weapon was used.

Of the weapons used in the incidents 26 percent were electronic control, such as a taser, and 21 percent were canines. In only 3.4 percent of incidents was a firearm used.

Police Ombudsman Bart Logue said the Spokane Police Department has been posting use of force reports online for years but this new dashboard makes it easier to find specific data.

“The system provides officers feedback on the tactics they employ and allows police administrators a more robust analysis of data to better understand what line level officers are experiencing,” Logue said in a press release.

