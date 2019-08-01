SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane police officer shot and killed a man in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood late Monday night, according to Cpl. Teresa Fuller.

Fuller said officers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at neighbors in the 600 block of W. Montgomery Ave. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers reported hearing what they believed to be at least one shot coming from the suspect’s home. Afterward, officers said shots were fired.

The suspect fled into the home, leaving officers unsure of whether he was injured, Fuller said. Officers then began evacuating houses near the suspect’s home and told other neighbors to shelter-in-place.

No police officers were injured during the altercation, Fuller said.

Fuller said officers approached the suspect’s home in an armored vehicle and were able to see the man injured and apparently unconscious inside.

Officers and a team of medics entered the home to provide medical aid but the male was pronounced dead at the scene, Fuller said.

Fuller said officers on scene were equipped with body cameras and investigators will review any footage captured by the cameras.

Agencies throughout Eastern Washington, including the SIRR Team, are investigating the incident. This is the standard with any officer-involved shooting.

The Spokane Police Department will release the names of those involved in the shooting. Once the SIRR (Spokane Investigative Regional Response) team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man killed in the shooting.