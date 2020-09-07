Spokane Police officer charged with two counts of vehicular assault

Officer Michael Brunner is scheduled to appear in court on July 15 in relation to an injury collision in March.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Department officer has been charged with two counts of vehicular assault in relation to a collision in March.

According to Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys, officer Michael Brunner was driving northbound on Lincoln Street while on-duty when he collided with a civilian crossing east to west across Lincoln Street using Fifth Avenue. The civilians vehicle then hit a nearby parked car, according to Humphreys.

Spokane police asked the Washington State Patrol to conduct an investigation the same day after the department recognized their could possibly be criminal charges due to the crash, according to Humphreys. Spokane County prosecutors charged Brunner with two counts of vehicular assault at the recommendation of the WSP, Humphreys said.

Humphreys referred to the crash as an injury collision, but didn't say how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.