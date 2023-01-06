Spokane Police Department makes series of arrests after public drug use made illegal in city

Officers are enforcing a new ordinance that makes public drug use illegal in the city of Spokane.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane police officers see it all the time. People using dangerous, illegal drugs in public.

Up until recently, there wasn't much they could do. All that's changed now, thanks to a new ordinance passed by city council members, giving officers the authority to arrest people if they witness the drug use.

Officers have the discretion to cite and release people. Police say their main goal is holding people accountable while directing them to services. Jail versus a citation depends on the circumstances, jail capacity and officer staffing.

The new ordinance does not give police the authority to crack down on small amounts of drug possession. However, that will change July 1, 2023 when the new state drug laws go into effect.

Both offenses are considered a gross misdemeanor. Spokane police are now warning people of what's to come. According to SPD, 62 people have been arrested for open drug use in the last three weeks.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.