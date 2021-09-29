Spokane Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

11-year-old Jerrilynn Guthrie was last seen 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near N Normandie St and W Francis Ave

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Jerrilynn Guthrie was last seen 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near N Normandie St and W Francis Ave. She is approximately 5'3 and around 130 lbs. Guthrie has shoulder length pinkish hair and purple tips.

She was last know to be wearing light blue ripped jeans and a black tank top.