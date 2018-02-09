SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who is suspected of stabbing someone at Dutch Jake's Park was found and arrested Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police located 29-year-old Timothy Lubben walking near the area of the crime at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Spokane police responded to a report of a stabbing at about 2 a.m. on August 16. Witnesses told police that there had been an unintentional dog fight at Dutch Jake's Park along the 2100 block of West College Avenue. While trying to separate the dogs, and altercation ensued and the suspected reportedly stabbed another man in the torso.

The victim's wound was not life-threatening, but he was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Through further investigation, police were able to determine the suspect in the stabbing was Lubben. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a first-degree assault charge.

