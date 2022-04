One person has been taken to the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.

The shooting occurred near Ash and Mission in Spokane.

According to police, the homeowner who shot the victim says the victim was an intruder. Police have reason to believe the homeowner and victim know each other.

