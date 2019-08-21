SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting at North Ash Street and Chelan Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to KREM's Casey Decker, who is at the scene, the Spokane Police Department will be giving a briefing on the incident soon.

There were no injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Decker. Spokane Police Corporal Ron Van Tassel said the shooting happened as a result of a road rage incident that started in the Shadle neighborhood with two cars chasing each other.

He said a person in a green Mustang missing its front bumper, which fell off in the Shadle neighborhood, fired a shot at the other vehicle, striking a front tire. The shot was fired within a few blocks of Ash and Chelan.

Van Tassel said the first reports came in near 5:15 p.m. The suspect is still at-large, he said.

Van Tassel didn't say how many people were in the targeted car. No injuries or deaths occurred in the shooting.

Police are asking for businesses and home owners in the area to share any surveillance footage they may have of the incident, Van Tassel said.

Decker said that traffic was flowing "fairly smoothly" at 6 p.m., and one car involved was being towed away.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.