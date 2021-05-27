Spokane police investigating body found at SMaRT Center on Geiger Blvd.

The body was found late Thursday morning. Investigators believe the body was brought to the facility on a recycling truck.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning at the Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology (SMaRT) Center on South Geiger Boulevard.

Spokane Police Spokesperson Julie Humphreys said the body was found late Thursday morning. Investigators believe the body was brought to the facility on a recycling truck.

Humphreys was unable to provide information regarding the person’s sex, age or if any foul play was suspected because it is very early into the investigation.

According to the Waste Management website, the SMaRT Center collects mixed recyclables from tens of thousands of businesses and residences in Washington, Idaho and British Columbia. The facility is not open to the public.