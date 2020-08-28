Kidnapping and assault of boy may be gang-related, Spokane police say

The boy told Spokane police that he was kidnapped, duct-taped to a chair and assaulted by two people who accused him of stealing several items.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a boy told authorities he was kidnapped and assault by two people on Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to an assault investigation in the 1200 block of W. Dalton Avenue at 11:53 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The victim told officers he was kidnapped, duct-taped to a chair and assaulted by two suspects who accused him of stealing a cellphone, wallet and handgun, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger. He denied taking any of the items he was accused of stealing.

The victim told officers that he convinced the suspects to take him to his grandma's house so he could get them some money, Preuninger said. They drove him to a home in the 1200 block of W. Dalton Avenue.

When they arrived at home, the victim went inside and told his grandma to call police, according to Preuninger. The suspects fled.