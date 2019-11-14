SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating an alleged murder caused by an altercation during a rap battle on the morning of Nov. 10.

According to a search warrant, police responded to a home on East Boone Avenue at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported assault. After arriving on scene, medics found a deceased man tentatively identified as Robert R. Ellison, according to the documents.

Police spoke with one of Ellison's nieces who was at the house during the party where the murder allegedly occurred, according to the warrant.

Ellison's niece told police that she lives at the home with her boyfriend and decided to have a work party that night, according to the documents. She said she and Ellison drank at the party before she went to bed.

Later in the night, the niece said two people at her bedroom door woke her up, according to the warrant. She said a man named Kaleel Turner, who she had known for several years, apologized to her for an "incident" he had with Ellison, according to the documents. Turner then left the home.

Another man, who the niece had went to high school with, also talked to her about the incident, according to the warrant.

The niece's boyfriend, who was present at the party, later told police that Ellison and Turner got in an argument during a rap battle, according to the documents. During the argument, Ellison allegedly punched Turner, who allegedly punched Ellison back. This allegedly caused Ellison to fall and hit his head on the floor, according to the warrant.

When medics arrived, Ellison was dead, according to the documents.

The police are investigating a charge of second-degree murder, according to the warrant.

