Spokane police investigating another overnight shooting

Spokane police responded to a shooting in north Spokane overnight. Six shootings have been reported in the area over a 24-hour period.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the sixth time this week, gunshots rang out in North Spokane overnight.

Spokane Police responded to the shooting near North Perry Street and East Dalton Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Police said that shots were fired between two vehicles that were driving through the area.

A third vehicle, that was not involved, was hit by the gunfire. Police said the people inside that vehicle were able to get away to safety and were not hurt.

Officers set up a large perimeter in the area and used K-9s and drones to try and find the shooting suspects. As of 12:30 a.m., police had not found the suspects and wound down their search in the area.

Police are now investigating whether this latest shooting is connected to any of the five other reported shootings in the area this week. Those shootings were reported starting late Monday night and continued into early Tuesday morning.

In one of the shootings, a woman was shot multiple times and was seriously hurt. Police said it appears that a shooter, or shooters, walked up to a house in the 1600 block of East Dalton Avenue and fired about 20 shots inside. Police said there were multiple children, including an infant, inside at the time of the shooting, along with several adults. The woman was the only person hit by the gunfire. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one was shot in the other incidents but several vehicles were hit by gunfire, including a truck owned by Mike Fagan. He says he’s worried for Spokane.

"I'm sure that the vast majority of the folks that live in Spokane right now will agree with my sentiment," Fagan said. "This is not the Spokane that I grew up with. I've lived in this particular house and in on this block for going on 30 years now. This place has been so peaceful, minimal crime, if anything."