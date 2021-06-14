Spokane Police in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect in Hillyard

K9, SWAT and hostage negotiation units are on scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect Monday night. According to Steven Anderson with the Spokane Police Department, the suspect is believed to be in a residence on the 2100 block of East Columbia Avenue.

SWAT, K9, and hostage negotiation units are on the scene. There is a four-block perimeter around the scene and police are asking people and traffic to avoid the area.

According to police, the standoff began around 6:45 p.m. Monday night. Police say the suspect violated a protection order.

Emergency Alerts were sent out to residents around 8 p.m. Monday night.