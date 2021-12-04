Spokane Police find one woman dead, 5-year-old with serious injuries

The suspect is in custody and the child was transported to the hospital and has undergone surgery, according to police.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a crime scene after discovering a deceased woman with serious traumatic injuries at a home near 5100 block of North Adams Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call around 2:00 p.m. Sunday after a friend who went to the home said they found what they believed was a car running in a garage, but wasn't able to get in, according to police.

Firefighters were able to get into the scene and found a car running with a semi-conscious man inside the vehicle, according to police.

Quickly after, firefighters found a deceased woman, and a five-year-old girl alive but suffered life-threatening injuries. That is when the police department was called. She was transported to the hospital and has undergone surgery Spokane Police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in police custody.

At this time the Spokane Police Department is not looking for anyone else and do not believe there is a threat to the community.