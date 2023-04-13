Spokane police engaged in shootout with suspect on South Glenrose Road

This incident is prompting a major response from law enforcement. Police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police officers are currently engaged in a shootout with a suspect on South Glenrose Road near the Target on Regal Street.

A helicopter has been flying overhead and several police and SWAT vehicles have been seen driving to the area.

Police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

