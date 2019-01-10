SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is assisting the Washington State Patrol with an "armed situation" at West 2nd Avenue and South Walnut Street on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the SPD, officers are assisting the WSP with an armed situation at W. 2nd Ave. and S. Walnut St. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.'

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigny said troopers were performing a traffic stop on West Highway 2 and Airport Road when it turned into a pursuit that led into downtown Spokane.

Sevigny said multiple people were in the vehicle and two people, believed to be passengers, were detained. The driver fled and is inside a building on the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. where he is refusing to come out, Sevigny said.

Sevigny also said SPD are working to get the driver out of that building.

KREM has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information about the situation.

Westbound 2nd Ave. and northbound Walnut St. are currently closed due to the situation.

This is an developing story that will continue to be updated as more reporting is completed.

