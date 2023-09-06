Spokane police arrest suspect tied to shooting on West Pacific Avenue and South State Street

According to police, the victim of the shooting is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect tied to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, police responded to the shooting at West Pacific Ave. and South State St. and found the victim in the middle of the road. That victim has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Spokane police arrested the suspect soon after.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

