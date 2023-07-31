Spokane police arrest suspect in deadly shooting near Franklin Park

42-year-old Jose M. Matthews was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect tied to a deadly shooting that took place near Franklin Park in Spokane on July 14.

The shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on July 14. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man slumped over next to a building. Medics attempted to revive the man, but he did not survive.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

