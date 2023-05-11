Spokane police arrest suspect in burglary spree beginning in March

Patrick T. Brown has 23 felony convictions, including 11 for burglary and two for attempted burglary. The items he stole included a historical tea set from GU.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries dating back to March this year.

Fifty-seven-year-old Patrick T. Brown was arrested earlier this month. SPD says he has 23 prior felony convictions, including 11 for burglary and two for attempted burglary.

Brown's burglary spree began on March 22 at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Many historical relics were reported missing from a room where they were displayed for public viewing that morning. The items stolen included a silver tea and coffee set, a candlestick, a watch and other antiques.

SPD says some of these items have a significant monetary value. According to a press release, the items taken were donated by Myrtle Woldson after her death in 2014.

Surveillance video determined Brown was in the room for public viewing. The investigation revealed several of the items were found at a residence where Brown was known to stay.

Later that month, an employee at St. John's Cathedral reported that someone pried the lock to the church's china cabinet, stealing a silver tea set and silverware. Again, those items were discovered at the same residence where the items from GU were found.

On April 6, a man visiting Fairmount Cemetery noticed broken glass along several plots, encased in glass, inside the mausoleum and witnessed a man running from the scene. Surveillance video showed someone taking something out of one of the personal plots, later determined to be a ring. After receiving a description of the suspect, officers found Brown lying on the front lawn of a home with cuts consistent with broken glass. A ring was discovered in Brown's pocket.

After linking him to three additional burglaries at Spokane businesses, SPD developed probable cause to arrest Brown.

Brown was booked into the Spokane County Jail on four counts of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree theft, one count of first-degree malicious mischief, three counts of third-degree theft and three counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

On top of this, Brown was charged with cemetery violations, including desecration of a grave, which is a felony.

Brown remains in the Spokane County Jail on a $76,000 bond.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.