Spokane Police arrest man in connection with February murder of 77-year-old

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a man on Friday, July 8 in connection to the murder of a 77-year-old Spokane man, who died weeks later due to a severe attack.

SPD arrested 44-year-old George Sessions last week in connection with the murder of the man, who was able to speak with investigators before dying of his injuries in a hospital.

Court documents identify Sessions as a neighbor and long-time friend of the victim.

The investigation began after medical personnel was called to a residence on Feb.1, 2022, where Spokane Fire Department (SFD) personnel discovered the victim with multiple traumatic injuries.

According to court documents, Sessions was the one who made the initial 911 call and told dispatch the victim had fallen down.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was hospitalized for approximately four weeks before he died from his injuries on Feb. 28.

SPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives began investigating the case after the victim was admitted to the hospital. During his time at the hospital, the victim was able to speak with investigators before dying of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives gained information that suggested the victim was likely assaulted for hours, during which he received multiple injuries. Court documents state the victim suffered from bruises and cuts all over his body and heavy, dark bruises on his left arm and ribcage area.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim's death was due to the trauma he suffered during the attack. Therefore, the death was ruled a homicide.

SPD said Sessions was a long-time acquaintance of the victim. He was identified as a suspect in the man's death and arrested for second-degree murder.

Sessions remains in the Spokane County Jail.

