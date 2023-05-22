Spokane police arrest man in West Central neighborhood for indecent exposure

45-year-old Charles Simpson was arrested for openly masturbating in a park as children left their school bus nearby.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, Spokane police officers arrested a man for indecent exposure at a park in West Central.

45-year-old Charles Simpson was arrested for openly masturbating in a park as kids were leaving their school bus.

According to SPD, the incident began when Simpson approached a 17-year-old girl walking with two young children in the park. He reportedly exposed himself and began following the girl around the park while making vulgar comments.

Shortly after, a school bus arrived to drop off around 30 students. Simpson sat at a nearby bench and began masturbating as the students walked by him.

Simpson was arrested for felony indecent exposure and stalking with sexual motivation. Additional charges are pending. At this time, Simpson has eight total felony convictions, including three felony and two misdemeanor convictions for indecent exposure. He also currently has two additional cases for indecent exposure, which are pending in the court system from 2022.

SPD says additional victims and witnesses may be involved and are encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference case #2023-20098199.

