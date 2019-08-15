SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police officers arrested a man wanted on three felony warrants after a stand off that lasted at least four hours into a standoff after the suspect entered house and refused to leave.

Units responded to a reported burglary at about 12:45 p.m. at a house on the 300 block of South Haven St. near Third Ave., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The suspect, Gunner Doughty, knew the occupants of the house but wasn't given permission to enter, according to the release.

Doughty allegedly refused to acknowledge SPD's commands to leave the dwelling, according to the release. The building was a multi-family home and other occupants were evacuated.

At one point, Doughty called the police to say he was in a nearby gas station bathroom, according to the release.

The standoff ended at about 5:30 p.m., according to KREM photojournalist Andrew Quinn, who was at the scene when Doughty was arrested.

